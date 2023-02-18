Two late goals by Eileen Campbell and Sarah Zadrazil handed Austria a famous win over the Netherlands in their first of two meets on our islands during this February window.

The two teams were originally planned to meet at the Tony Bezzina Stadium before a late switch to the Gozo Stadium. Next Tuesday, Austria and Netherlands will rub shoulders for the second time at the National Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

The Netherlands, runners-up in the last edition of the World Cup, forged ahead through Lieke Martens of Paris Saint-Germain on minute 17.

