GŻIRA UNITED 1

Scerri 53

GUDJA UNITED 1

Nagamatsu 79

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-5.5, G. Bohrer-6, L. Tabone-6 (85 C. Gauci), N. Muscat-6.5, S. Pisani-5.5 (61 B. Borg), Z. Scerri-6.5 (72 J. Mendoza), M. Dias-6, L. Riascos-6 (85 R. Correa), T. Kolega-5.5 (71 T. Espindola), M. Cosic-5.5, Jefferson-6.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6.5, J. Bolanos-6, A. Prates-6, J. Mintoff-5.5 (75 N. Tabone), V. Plut-6, A. Azzopardi-6 (58 T. Nagamatsu), J. Arthur-6, N. Micallef-6, H. Vella-6, M. Muchardi-6, N. Navarrete-6 (90 J. Attard).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow Cards: N. Micallef, L. Tabone, G. Bohrer, N. Muscat.

BOV Player of the Match: Zach Scerri (Gżira United).

Gżira United and Gudja United earned a point apiece in a 1-1 draw in a rather lacklustre encounter.

The Maroons, therefore, missed two imporant points in their bid to close even further the gap with leaders Ħamrun Spartans. Gudja, on the other hand, collected another point in their bid to stay among the top six.

Gudja coach Andrea Agostinelli had to deal with the absence of the suspended Karl Micallef who was replaced by John Mintoff. Gżira, also, had one change from the team which defeated Santa Lucia in their previous outing as Luke Tabone stepped in for Maxuell Maia.

