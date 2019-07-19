GUDJA UNITED 1

Carlos Santana 90

STA LUCIA 1

Ante 42

A late goal in the first half from Kevin Ante looked to be enough for Sta Lucia to defeat Gudja United and maintain their unbeaten but it was not to be as a penalty deep into stoppage time saw them draw 1-1 against fellow newly-promoted side Gudja United.

Sta Lucia opened the game on the front foot, exerting pressure on their opponents in search of an early breakthrough.

In the seventh minute, David Mendoza tried an effort from outside the box but failed to hit the target.

Four minutes later, Gudja replied with a free-kick from Carlos Santana only to see his effort finishing inches wide.

Sta Lucia were forced to make an early substitution with Omar Elouni replacing Maycon on the 20th minute.

Oliver Spiteri’s team had another chance from a set-piece through Gabriel Bohrer, but once again the latter missed the target.

In the closing stages of the first half, both teams reduced the tempo of their game and it looked as if they would enter the dressing rooms locked in a goalless stalemate.

Yet, Sta Lucija managed to draw first blood when Ante, moved past his marker and let fly a sublime shot to put his side one up.

After the change of ends, Sta Lucia continued to press for a second and they almost doubled their lead but Nick Borg’s attempt sailed over the bar.

As the half wore on, Gudja started to inch up their way on the field but rarely threatened.

On the other hand, Sta Lucia retreated and were looking to catch their opponents on the break and past the hour mark were close to capitalise on such situation when Ante found Rei Tachikawa but the Japanese midfielder failed to conclude.

Ten minutes from time, Mansueto’s team were close to level terms when Aidan Friggieri fired a shot from close-range only to see Ryan Caruana deny his first Gudja goal.

With Sta Lucia heading for their second win of the season, Gudja had other plans when Camilo Escobar floored Winchester into the box and were awarded a penalty.

From the spot, Carlos Santana made no mistake amid the relief of the Gudja players and fans.

Kevin Ante of Sta Lucia was named BOV Player of the Match.