HIBERNIANS 2

Iriberri 8, 83 pen

BALZAN 1

Pisani 39

Hibernians returned to winning ways as a brace by Imanol Iriberri enabled them to collect three precious points in a 2-1 win over Balzan.

The Paolites, in fact, move to just one point behind Valletta and Sirens, who currently share second place. They had an edge over their opponents and deserved to take home the three points although it had to be a penalty late in the game to hand them victory.

On the other hand, Balzan remain seventh after suffering their fifth defeat this season. They had one change from the team which defeated Mosta 5-0 before the international break as Arthur Faria Machado deputised for Ricardo Calixto Correa.

For Hibernians, Matthew Calleja Cremona was preferred to Marko Jovicic while Ferdinando Apap was back in the starting line-up as he replaced Timothy Tabone Desira.

Hibernians had a perfect start, taking the lead on eight minutes when off a Jake Grech corner from the right, Imanol Iriberri rose high to head the ball home.

Balzan replied with an Arthur Faria Machado free kick ending just over the bar on 19 minutes but the Paolites threatened once again on 26 minutes with an Imanol Iriberri effort from the right, deflected by Michael Johnson, ending just over the bar.

The heavy rainfall which hit Ta’ Qali for around ten minutes slowed down the game’s momentum. However six minutes from the end of the first half, Balzan managed to equalise. It was a powerful drive by Steve Pisani from outside the area, following an assist by Ljubomirac, which gave goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona no chance as the ball ended in the top left corner.

In added time, Hibs went close when off a cross by Jake Grech from the left, Imanol Iriberri headed the ball into the direction of Ferdinando Apap whose header from close-range ended just over the bar.

The Paolites continued to hold the iniative after the break and two minutes in the second half, Jake Grech, served by Joseph Mbong had a shot from the right blocked by Naumovski. On 57 minutes, off a cross by Gabi Izquier from the left, Imanol Iriberri’s low shot was partially saved by Naumovski with the ball being cleared into a corner by a defender. From the resulting corner by Leonardo Nanni from the left, Andrei Agius headed just wide.

Balzan were awarded an indirect frekick inside the area after Calleja Cremona handled the ball following a back pass on 65 minutes but Andrija Majdevac’s attempt was deflected by a defender onto the crossbar and into a corner.

Andrija Majdevac went close once again when he concluded a good move on the left with a low shot which was deflected into a corner by Calleja Cremona ten minutes from time.

However three minutes later, Hibernians regained the lead. Substitute Jens Wemmer was floored inside the area by another substitute Ryan Scicluna; referee Emanuel Grech ordered a penalty and Imanol Iriberri duly converted.

In added time, Hibs could have extended the lead when in a counter attack, Terence Groothusen served Jurgen Degabriele who rounded the goalkeeper but his conclusion was blocked by Augustine Loof.

Jake Grech of Hibernians was named BOV Player of the match.