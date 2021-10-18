Patrick Vieira nearly enjoyed a dream return to Arsenal but Alexandre Lacazette’s 96th minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s seventh-minute strike gave the hosts the perfect start.

But a five-game unbeaten that had lifted the mood around the Emirates looked set to be punctured as Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard struck in the second-half to give the Eagles a deserved lead.

Vieira’s men failed to hold out, though, as with seconds to spare Lacazette scrambled home from a corner.

