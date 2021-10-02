Manuel Locatelli’s 86th-minute goal grabbed Juventus a hard-fought 1-0 derby victory at Torino on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri’s men made it three straight Serie A wins.

The visitors were poor for the majority of the match but improved late on and Locatelli netted for the second time in as many league games to continue Juve’s recent resurgence.

Back-to-back victories in Serie A had got their season up and running after a nightmare start before a 1-0 Champions League win over holders Chelsea in midweek.

Allegri will also be delighted by a first league clean sheet of the campaign as his team moved up to eighth in the table.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta