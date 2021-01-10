Gianluca Mancini headed in a late equaliser as AS Roma stalled Serie A title rivals Inter with a 2-2 draw in Rome on Sunday.
Antonio Conte’s second-placed Inter lost further ground after their midweek defeat to Sampdoria to drop three points behind leaders AC Milan who beat Torino 2-0 on Saturday.
Roma remain a further three points behind Inter in third.
