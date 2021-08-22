Hibernians moved top of the Premier League with a dramatic injury-time winner from Jake Grech on Sunday.

The Paolites, who have six points alongside Birkirkara and Valletta, struck very late after hitting the woodwork three times in the match.

Hibernians certainly had an air of confidence and authority about them as they moved the ball around trying to unlock Gudja defence but found their opponents in a resolute mood.

