GŻIRA UNITED 2

Maxuell 56, 61 pen.

RADNICKI NIS 2

Stulic 28

Gakou 92

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov; Z. Scerri (91 C. Gauci), G. Mentz, L. Tabone, N. Muscat, R. Correa, M. Dias, M. Cosic, Maxuell (74 T. Kolega), L. Riascos, Jefferson.

RADNICKI NIS

M. Drobnjak; N. Aksentijevic, M. Savic, A. Tolordava, B. Mladovic (65 M. Gakou), A. Pejovic, L. Arsic, S. Marjanovic (65 A. Mesarovic), L. Jovanovic (65 B. Tomic), S. Petrov, N. Stulic (74 S. Dimic).

Referee F. Karako (Hungary FA).

Yellow cards Savic, Riascos, Tomic, Zarkov.

Gżira United were denied a remarkable victory over Radnicki Nis after the Serbian side found a leveller in the 92nd minute in the first leg of the second qualifying of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Tipped as favourites before the match, Radnicki looked set to live up to their expectations after a first-half goal through Nikola Stulic put them ahead.

However, Radnicki never really imposed their game in the opening 45 minutes. Even in the opening stages, the Serbian side did not put Gżira under any kind of suffocating pressure.

Click here for full story.