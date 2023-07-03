Three late goals between the 87th and 97th minute cancelled a one-goal deficit and handed Gilbert Agius and his PSIS Semarang side a winning start to the 2023/2024 Indonesian top-flight championship.

Semarang were hosting Bhayangkara FC, a team they have never beaten, with Agius pointing out that this negative record was a source of motivation for them during the pre-game press conference on Monday.

For this home game, Agius handed a start to a couple of former Maltese football players in Taisei Marukawa – who had spells at Senglea Athletic and Valletta – and Boubakary Diarra, who joined Semarang’s ranks this season after 38 appearances for Mosta.

More details on SportsDesk.