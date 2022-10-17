Only five per cent of all trips are made by bus while 84 per cent are made in a private vehicle, a new study has found.

The most frequent complaint about the buses was that they are not punctual and they take too long to reach their destination, according to the study carried out by the National Statistics Office.

Other commuters said they did not take the bus because it was inconvenient and they needed to change buses too many times.

Also, more trips are made on foot – seven per cent – than by bus among people who don’t have a car.

Older people walked the most: persons aged over 65 walked more than 25-44 year-olds, the vast majority of who preferred to travel in their private car.

The results emerge from the NSO’s National Household Travel Survey, which is carried out once every 10 years. The survey is designed to collect data on what transport people use and helps policymakers draft plans and implement strategies for better mass transportation.

Researchers studied data from a regular working day – they chose Wednesday, November 17 of last year – and asked a sample group of people how they went to work or school, travelled back home, went shopping and ran other errands.

The study was published a couple of weeks after the bus service became free for all, and a full year after the government unveiled a proposal for a three-line underground metro system with 25 stations around Malta.

Both initiatives are part of the government's efforts to get more people out of their cars and onto public transport, in a bid to ease congestion on the roads.

Malta Public Transport, which operates the bus service, said it saw a 50 per cent surge in registrations for Tallinja cards last month.

The London-based company that drew up the plans for the underground railway system said earlier this year that the network would cost around €6.2 billion and take 15 to 20 years to build. It would cover 35km, running from Bugibba to Pembroke, Birkirkara to Valletta and Mater Dei to Cospicua.

In 2019, then prime minister Joseph Muscat had said Malta's population had to grow much more for a metro system to become feasible.