SWIEQI UNITED 1-0 BIRKIRKARA

Karima Abdulai 90.

Birkirkara’s impressive 92-game unbeaten run in the national championship came to an end at the death after Swieqi United clinch three precious points in their direct encounter.

Ghana forward Karima Abdulai connected with a Dorianne Theuma freekick from inside the small area and beat Janice Xuereb, to the delight of the Swieqi clan.

This victory puts Swieqi joint-level with Hibernians at the top of the table with 17 points after the first round.

