A goal from French teenager Mathys Tel with three minutes remaining took Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

The victory took Bayern level on nine points with leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga.

A first-half strike from Kou Itakura had Gladbach looking like keeping their recent hoodoo over Bayern alive, before Leroy Sane pulled one back midway through the second half.

With the clock winding down, Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich curled in a corner and Tel found himself unmarked, with Gladbach’s defence focusing their energies on Harry Kane.

Tel headed in, sending the visiting fans into raptures and grabbing the three points for the visitors.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said his side’s “second half was maybe the best we’ve played this year” telling Sky “we fully deserved to win. We didn’t lose our nerve and we showed our energy.”

