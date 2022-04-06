Sebastian Vettel said Wednesday it felt like “arriving late to school” as he starts his season at the Australian Grand Prix this week after missing the opening two races.

Germany’s four-time world champion was ruled out of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia grand prix last month with coronavirus.

“After testing positive and missing the first two races, it feels a bit like arriving late to school so I’m really keen to get going again,” said Vettel, who has triumphed three times in Melbourne.

