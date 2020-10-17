Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a stoppage-time winner ruled out for offside as Everton twice came from behind to salvage their unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday in a pulsating Merseyside derby that ended 2-2.

Everton have still not won a derby for 10 years, but manager Carlo Ancelotti will be the happier of the two managers to escape with a point after Henderson’s strike did not stand for the most marginal of offside calls against Sadio Mane in the build-up following a VAR review.

A share of the spoils means Everton remain three points clear of their city rivals at the top of the table.

Liverpool were smashed 7-2 by Aston Villa in their last game before the international break, but started like a side keen to make amends.

