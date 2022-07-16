St George’s Basilica in Victoria is celebrating its titular feast tomorrow. President George Vella will be the guest of honour.

Continuing on the tradition initialled by one of his predecessors, Guido de Marco, Vella has offered the “Russian” icon of St George which is normally housed at San Anton Palace.

During this festive week the icon is exhibited on the side altar dedicated to St Lazarus – uniquely for these islands.

An innovative idea is to offer Mass in the late evening on the eve.

This will be held in the Basilica today at 10.15pm, at the conclusion of hymns and marches, as a service for those volunteers who will be overloaded with festive duties tomorrow.