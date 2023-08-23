Fredrik Midtsjo scored a last-gasp winner as Galatasaray snatched a 3-2 victory over Molde in Norway in their Champions League play-off round first leg on Wednesday.

The former Norway midfielder struck against the Norwegian champions in the third minute of added time to give Turkish club Galatasaray the lead heading into next Tuesday’s return game.

Earlier, goals from Sergio Oliveira and Mauro Icardi had put the visitors in front after Martin Ellingsen’s early opener for hosts Molde.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.