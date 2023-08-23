Fredrik Midtsjo scored a last-gasp winner as Galatasaray snatched a 3-2 victory over Molde in Norway in their Champions League play-off round first leg on Wednesday.

The former Norway midfielder struck against the Norwegian champions in the third minute of added time to give Turkish club Galatasaray the lead heading into next Tuesday’s return game.

Earlier, goals from Sergio Oliveira and Mauro Icardi had put the visitors in front after Martin Ellingsen’s early opener for hosts Molde.

