An interesting – not to say alarming – article in the August-September (no. 1,040) edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex takes a look at statistics reported in an academic study on the Gozitan economy that reveal that in recent years the island benefitted from less than two per cent of the funds allotted to the annual national budget.

This in spite of the fact that Gozo is almost one third the size of its sister island, and hosts over seven per cent of the national population. It is certainly a topic worth looking into.

Another article commemorates Sr Marċellina Tabone, a missionary nun from Victoria who was killed in Pakistan in 1997.

On a lighter note, the journal records the explosion of summer musical events that took place all over the island during the summer. Qala, Xwejni, Kerċem, Mġarr, Victoria, Santa Luċija, the Citadel, Xagħra, Żebbuġ, Għajnsielem and even L-Għadira ta’ San Raflu all offered their musical fare.

One can also read about the annual opera season in Gozo coming up in autumn, consisting of three full-scale performances and a number of educational events on the genre.

In another article, two German artists who visited and painted on the island as part of the EU Face Europe project share very complimentary impressions of Gozo.

Other topics covered by the periodical include book and art reviews, history and sports.

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ILHAJJAFGHAWDEX/