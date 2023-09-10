The August-September edition (no 1,050) of the magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex commemorates several important anniversaries celebrated on the island: the 400th anniversary of the setting up anew of the Cathedral Chapter, the 50th anniversary of the coronation of the statue of Our lady of the Nativity at Xagħra parish church, and the 60th anniversary of the setting up of the Victoria Scout Group.

Many cultural activities are held during summer and the magazine includes reviews of some of them, in particular the prestigeous exhibition on Francesco Zahra, that was held at Il-Ħaġar musuem. One can also read about the Gozo Aqueduct, which has started undergoing restoration.

A picture of the Gozo Citadel as it may have looked 400 years ago is featured on the magazine’s front cover.

