The May edition (no. 1,048) of the journal Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex has recently been published.

An article reports on the literary festival Shemà – A Night Enlightened by the Word held in Victoria centre on May 6. The festival, which sought to present living experiences inspired by the Word of God, included musical concerts, exhibits by local artists, the sale of food carrying a biblical theme, and activities for children.

The festival coincided with King Charles III’s coronation, and another article, which includes several historic photographs, looks back at his links with Gozo.

The journal’s front cover features a photo of four recently restored statues adorning the parvis of St Augustine church in Victoria, and an article reports on the restoration process.

There are also features to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the titular statue of the parish church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Fontana, the 10th anniversary of Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo museum and cultural centre, and the death of the missionary from Munxar, Mgr Ġużeppi Agius.