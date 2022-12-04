The November edition (no. 1,042) of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex was recently published.

The editorial reflects on the phenomenal disappearance of the shoulder months of tourism on the island, given the continuous flow of visitors thronging Gozo’s streets, eateries and places of accommodation.

The diocesan news section includes a synopsis of the sermons delivered by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma during 2022, providing a thoughtful insight into the spiritual ‘state of the island’.

The periodical also reports on the start of the restoration project of the 19th-century aqueduct that ran from the hill of Għar Ilma to Victoria, and offers an update on the construction of the public Olympic-sized indoor pool.

Other articles cover the votive cult present in the temples of Ġgantija, the Kite and Wind Festival in Għarb, the International Folk Festival and the Victoria Scout Group, besides featuring photography, poetry and athletics.

www.facebook.com/Ilhajjafghawdex