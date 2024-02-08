In the January edition (no 1,054) of the Gozo diocese magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex, thinker and ex-editor Joe W. Psaila reflects on the social themes emerging from the homilies delivered by Gozo bishop Anton Teuma last year.

Meanwhile, Joe Muscat from the Gozo Tourism Association shares his thoughts on statistics regarding the hospitality industry on the island, while Alfred Grech explores the possibility of a flag for Gozo.

Charles Bezzina pens the first in a new series of short and nostalgic articles about Gozitan memories of the past and, on a similar theme, George J. Cassar takes readers back to events in Gozo in the last century that were documented through photography.

The magazine also features other articles on historical and current themes.

The magazine starts the new year with a refreshed layout, and this is also reflected in the front cover which shows a rainbow that appeared over the island earlier this year.

One can subscribe to the magazine through its Facebook page.