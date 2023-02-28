The February edition (no. 1,045) of the journal Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex was recently published.

The issue of the island’s long-desired and long-promised regional status rears its controversial head again thanks to an article on the topic, which concludes that so far, there has been a lot of talk but little substance.

There is also an investigative piece looking into the strange, seemingly anonymous and so-far-unexplained deletion of the statutory provisions sanctioning the operation of the University Centre in Xewkija in 2010.

A historical feature offers snippets on life in early 20th-century Gozo that, in some way or other, were related to the public health regulations of the time. And yet another focuses on the cinema in Victoria, which opened in 1928.

There is also an update on two restoration projects currently in progress, namely the primary school in Nadur and the roadside freshwater spring in Fontana.

The journal also carries a comprehensive and illustrated overview of the work of the Gozo diocese to cater for the spiritual well-being of the islanders.

www.facebook.com/ilhajjafghawdex