One of the main articles in the June-July edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex (no 1,029) focuses on the discovery of a hand-hewn Punic cave in San Lawrenz, which experts believe was used in the production of wine. There are now plans for its embellishment to add it to the ancient sites in Gozo accessible to visitors.

The photo on the front cover captures the various competing providers of sea transport between Gozo and Malta.

On the artistic front, one can read about the inauguration of a monumental statue of St Francis, placed appropriately in St Francis Square, Victoria.

The monthly interview is with young composer, pianist and conductor Maria Mifsud from Kerċem, some of whose prize-winning works have been performed in London, Valencia, Budapest, Vienna and Ohio.

Landscape photographer Anthony Grech regales readers with some of his recently captured images.

George Cassar continues his ‘literary tour’ of Gozo, during which he identifies and reviews publications about or closely associated with particular sites and buildings across the island.

The periodical also celebrates the recent ordination of two young priests and a deacon, while there are spiritual reflections on Amoris Lætitia, selected Biblical passages, as well as on the miraculous crucifix found in the Capuchin monastery in Victoria.