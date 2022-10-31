The October edition (no. 1,041) of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex welcomes readers with a cover photo of the then Princess Elisabeth’s visit to Gozo in 1954 to inaugurate the war memorial in Victoria, an event featured in an article on the late Queen’s life.

The editorial discusses the decision for schools to be given back their former names, while another article focuses on SMART, a project that promotes the process of literally integrating the world of nature with artwork.

The journal also records various events held recently in Gozo, including outdoor concerts, theatre productions, athletic meetings, public talks and the recent Fontana Wine Festival.

