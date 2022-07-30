Nicholas Latifi took advantage of a drying track on Saturday to top the times for Williams ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in a rain-hit third and final practice for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Canadian claimed an unlikely first session-topping position of his career with a best lap in one minute and 41.480 seconds to outpace Leclerc by 0.661 seconds, with his Williams team-mate Alex Albon third, nine-tenths adrift.

World champion and series leader Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Fernando Alonso of Alpine.

Carlos Sainz was seventh in the second Ferrari ahead of Lando Norris, retirement-bound four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who crashed in the closing minutes, and Kevin Magnussen of Haas.

Lewis Hamilton was 11th for Mercedes after a difficult session in which both he and Russell struggled to generate any heat in their tyres while Sergio Perez also had problems and wound up 20th in the second Red Bull.

