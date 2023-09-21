The Malta Classics Association and the Notarial Archives Foundation are co-organising three courses in Latin starting in October and running until September 24, 2024.

Although no prior knowledge of Latin is required for applicants to the first course, the second and third course will assume Latin proficiency to the level achieved by the end of the preceding course. Applicants are welcome to apply for one or two courses initially, with the option of registering for the following courses later on.

Applicants who complete all three courses will be invited to sit for the international ELEX Vestibulum exam offered by Euroclassica.

In order to make this learning opportunity accessible to as many people as possible, two concurrent courses will be organised: an afternoon hybrid class (1.30 to 3.30pm) and an evening exclusively online class (6 to 8pm) on Mondays starting on Monday, October 23.

Interested participants are, however, informed that the ELEX Vestibulum exam can only be sat for in person.

Additional information on the course syllabus and session times can be found on https://classicsmalta.org/lingua-latina-ab-initio-2/. For more information or to register, send an e-mail to info@classicsmalta.org.