Tokyo Olympics silver medallists France were eliminated from Basketball World Cup title contention on Sunday after losing 88-86 to Latvia.

France, who also lost their opener to Canada, did not trail in the game until Latvia took the lead with just over 30 seconds remaining in Jakarta.

Arturs Zagars then nailed a free throw to put Latvia ahead by two points with 10 seconds remaining, and Sylvain Francisco missed a three-point attempt with France’s final chance.

The result means France cannot finish higher than third place in Group H, ending their chances of winning the Naismith Trophy.

