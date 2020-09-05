This 2020/2021 Nations League campaign was deemed a great opportunity to turn their fortunes around, but instead Latvia opened their commitments with a disappointing goalless stalemate against Andorra on home soil.

Latvia, Malta’s opponents for tomorrow’s second Nations League tie from Group 1 in League D, had won their most recent game – a 1-0 win in their 400th international game over Austria in their final Euro 2020 qualifier back in November.

