Hibernians returned to winning ways as a hat-trick by Lithuanian international striker Karolis Laukzemis handed them a comfortable 3-0 win over Santa Lucia.

The Paolites dominated from start to finish with their opponents constantly on the receiving end. In fact, throughout the 90 minutes, Santa Lucia did not even have a single shot at goal.

Coach Oliver Spiteri lacked Kevin Ante Rosero and was unlucky to lose the influential Rei Tachikawa to injury early in the game. To make matters worse, they had Jamie Zerafa sent off early in the second half.

Hibs coach Stefano Sanderra welcomed back Bjorn Kristensen and opted to rest Jurgen Degabriele and Dunstan Vella, including them as substitutes late in the game.

Hibernians held the initiative right from the start, going close on seven minutes when goalkeeper Christopher Farrugia palmed out the ball following a corner by Izquier and Bjorn Kristensen’s effort was neutralised by the goalkeeper.

