Betsson Group has announced the launch of the first Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Network in Malta. The network aims to promote an inclusive and diverse workplace culture in Malta and beyond, by providing a platform for dialogue and discussion on the topic of diversity, inclusion and belonging.

Following the success of last year’s Diversity and Inclusion conferences, Betsson Group is taking the initiative towards making Malta a leading country when it comes to D&I. The network will encourage open conversations about diversity, inclusion and belonging, and provide practical tools and resources for organisations and individuals to make a positive impact, whichever the industry they operate in.

The half-day launch event will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at the Betsson Group Experience Centre in Ta’ Xbiex. The event will feature presentations from Lena Nordin, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Maria Loumpourdi, Head of Talent Development, on Betsson Group’s approach to D&I. There will also be an open roundtable discussion among attendees as to share ideas and learn how to shape the new D&I network to truly meet the needs of professionals in Malta.

“We believe that diversity drives innovation and success,” said Lena Nordin, CHRO at Betsson Group. “And we are excited to launch the first D&I Network in Malta, where we can connect with others who share similar values and work together to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace culture that benefits all.”

Betsson Group invites all individuals and organisations interested in promoting diversity and inclusion to join the network and participate in this important initiative, regardless of industry or organisational size.

Registration for the event is free and open now.