Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government Owen Bonnici and Festivals Malta launched a call for applications under the Rock’N Malta Fund, offering funding and support to organisers, bands and artists who produce rock concerts, including subgenres.

Applications are open for events to be held in 2023, with a total of €300,000 in allocated funds.

“Rock’N Malta provides an opportunity for local talent in rock music to showcase their repertoire and is also an opportunity to bring foreign talent to perform in our country. We will also be working hand in hand with the private sector, promoters, local artists, and NGOs through this funding stream,” Minister Bonnici said.

Festivals Malta chairman Aaron Zahra stated that, through Rock’N Malta, Festivals Malta will continue to invest in the varied genres of music we have locally.

“Festivals Malta aims to give various opportunities to our artists. Festivals Malta organises various festivals of different musical genres, including in the Maltese language, jazz, classical, and more. With this fund, we are also focusing on rock music and all its subgenres,” he said.

Festivals Malta launched Rock’N Malta in 2017.

“Through this initiative, which forms part of Festivals Malta’s extensive portfolio, the agency can support the local rock music scene. Over the years, Rock’N Malta has hosted artists such as Dream Theater, Dee Snider, Steve Hackett, Krokus, and more. It has also been supportive of various bands, artists, and other local festivals related to this genre of music,” Festivals Malta CEO Annabelle Stivala added.

Applications for Rock’N Malta funds close on September 22, at noon. Anyone interested in applying should visit www.festivals.mt for more information.