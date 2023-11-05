The Archdiocese of Malta, assisted by EMCS Advisory secured EU Funding (circa €4 million) through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). This ambitious mission led to the restoration, and conservation of 34 sites in 26 towns around the Maltese Islands thus promoting Malta’s rich ecclesiastical cultural heritage. A project that started in 2018 and is now in its final stages. This project, supported under the 2014-2020 Programming Period, breathes new life into churches, chapels, and artifacts while introducing three immersive Heritage Trails namely the Northern, Central and Southern trail, for tourists to explore any time of the year.

‘Church Trails of Malta’ is a unique project, showcasing the rich cultural and historical significance of Malta’s ecclesiastical sites. It provides visitors with curated routes that highlight various churches, chapels, other religious landmarks and priceless artefacts, allowing them to explore and appreciate the architectural and artistic beauty of these sites.

A QR code has been assigned to each site within the Church Trails to provide visitors with easy access to information about the restoration and history about the site.

This innovative tourism experience aims to enrich visitors with captivating content available through a dedicated interactive and multi-lingual web platform www.churchtrailsmalta.com.

The project encompasses a variety of localities across Malta, each possessing its own distinctive cultural assets. These localities have been strategically grouped together into three distinct Church Trails – Northern, Central and Southern trails – to guide visitors along the trails in a systematic fashion through the use of dedicated maps for each trail. This comprehensive approach covers areas with well-established tourism presence and those with untapped potential.

The overarching goal is to reinforce the existing tourist hubs while introducing new, less frequented tourism areas, thereby integrating them into the local tourism landscape.

Church trails of Malta is an ERDF-funded project which represents a significant commitment to preserving and showcasing Malta’s ecclesiastical cultural heritage. The restoration efforts, combined with the Heritage Trail and marketing initiatives, promise to make Malta an even more appealing destination for travellers seeking a unique cultural experience.

For more information about this project, please visit the Church Trails of Malta website on www.churchtrailsmalta.com.