Marie Gallery 5 launched a new gallery and art advisory space in partnership with The Centre at Tigné Point in Sliema. It is a new platform for artists, partners, and collectors to connect. Strongly believing that art should be accessible to everyone, everywhere,

Marie Gallery 5 strives to create meaningful partnerships and platforms that engage multiple audiences, connecting art and artists with people through various spaces. In partnership with The Centre, a percentage of sales proceeds derived from this space shall be donated to a selected charity annually as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility.

A sculpture by John Paul Azzopardi.

The inaugural exhibition features the work of artists Anna Grima, John Paul Azzopardi, Vince Briffa, Mario Abela, Victor Agius, Mario Attard, Thomas Scerri, Victor Agius, Matthew Attard, Paul Camilleri, Charlie Cauchi, Patrick J Fenech, Anna Horvath, Isabelle Borg Collection, Gabriel Caruana and Victor Pasmore.

Through the opening of the new space, MARIE Gallery 5 also took the opportunity to launch two new initiatives. Collectibles is a new platform, aimed to make the secondary market more accessible and transparent, helping collectors sell and buy works from private and corporate collections. The first edition of the Gallery Review is a new publication that connects all the activities, spaces, events, artists, partners, and collections run by Marie Gallery 5.