Raise the Curtain, a book featuring collection of scripts of short plays, will be launched at Il-Ħaġar museum, St George’s Square, Victoria, on Tuesday, July 23 at 7pm.

Most of the play scripts were entered in the Gozo Live Play Writing Competitions held from 2014 to 2017.

Many were featured as rehears­ed readings on stage in Gozo, while others still have to be staged. The collection is edited by Barbara Day.

The event will be an occasion to learn more about the book and hear about theatre in Gozo.

There is no obligation to buy the book but those who do will be able to have their copy signed by many of the playwrights.

Seats at the venue are limited. Those interested to attend are advised to book theirs by sending an e-mail to gozolive2018@gmail.com.