A two-volume collection of Gozo legends written by Ġorġ Pisani – Triqat il-Ħolm – has been launched at il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

The author’s son, notary Paul Pisani, who introduced the activity, said the idea of a legend in Maltese tended to be quite wide as was shown by the assortment of stories in Triqat il-Ħolm.

Following Pisani’s introduction, Marija Schembri and Joe Psaila read extracts from the collection.

Former minister and House Speaker, Anton Tabone, then presented a keynote speech highlighting aspects of Ġorġ Pisani’s life.

Emphasing the fact that our language is essential for our identity, he mentioned other personalities who made great efforts in this respect. He also argued that we cannot forget the need for Gozo to be recognised completely as a region.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri expressed his gratitude being given the honour to launch Triqat il-Ħolm.

Paul Pisani thanked all those who helped in the realisation of the collection, especially the editor and publishers, and presented a copy of Triqat il-Ħolm to Camilleri.

The guests were then led to an exhibition showing illustrations by Kenneth Zammit Tabona featured in the publication.