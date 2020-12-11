A new publication, Teatru Astra – Proġett għal Dejjem, is being launched tomorrow.

It is penned by Paul M. Cassar who occupied the post of general secretary and president of Soċjetà La Stella for a long number of years, including the very early years, predating the 1986 inauguration of the theatre.

The various chapters in the book, which include exclusive photos of the construction process, chronicle the mammoth task and challenges of the committee in acquiring the land and contracting the building works of what has since then established itself as a leading theatre, hosting major productions ranging from opera and musicals to orchestral concerts and dance shows.

Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri is to be present for the launch. The publication was also partly financed by the Ministry for Gozo NGO Assistance Scheme.

Reservations for this publication can be made on info@lastella.com.mt.