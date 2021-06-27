A society built on the value of life, the promotion of the common good, reciprocal respect and forgiveness, are some of the themes that Archbishop Charles Scicluna reflects upon in the fifth volume of Kelma ta’ Ħabib. This publication includes homilies and messages delivered by the archbishop in his fifth year as archbishop of Malta.

This edition of Kelma ta’ Ħabib also includes the archbishop’s speech during the open dialogue on racism held at the University of Malta, following the murder of Lassana Cisse; his speech during the transfer of the Church property known as Adelaide Cini Institute to Hospice Malta for the setting up of St Michael’s Hospice which will provide palliative care services; and his message to engaged and married couples. Through his simple but profound words, grounded in the Gospel, the archbishop invites us to spread the Good News in society for the good of mankind.

Through his simple but profound words, the archbishop invites us to spread the Good News in society for the good of mankind

This 500-page publication includes 50 pages of colour photographs taken during celebrations held in various parishes and other activities. The front cover features the late Ġorġ Agius, also known as Ġorġ tal-Mużew, praying with the archbishop during the television programme Xarabank.

Kelma ta’ Ħabib also includes an analytical index that allows readers to easily find the archbishop’s teaching on a particular subject, as well as a number of QR codes where readers may view the actual video of the homily on YouTube through their smartphone. This book is published by the Communications Office of the Archdiocese of Malta and is sponsored by APS Bank plc.

Kelma ta’ Ħabib may be purchased from the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana or online at church.mt/kelmatahabib.