The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, recently launched the world’s largest container ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The launch took place at the Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard in China at an event attended by Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and chief executive officer of the CMA CGM Group, French and Chinese officials, business leaders and CMA CGM Group customers.

Named CMA CGM Jacques Saade after Jacques Saadé, the founder of the CMA CGM Group, this new 23,000-TEU vessel is packed with an extensive array of environmentally-friendly technologies. It is the first in a new fleet of nine French-flagged LNG-powered containerships that will join the group’s fleet in 2020 on the French Asia Line (Asia-Northern Europe).

These exceptionally large vessels – 400 metres long and 61 metres wide – feature state-of-the-art bridge design and will be distinguished from the rest of the fleet by a special livery proudly displaying an ‘LNG powered’ logo, attesting to the major worldwide innovation that LNG propulsion represents on ships of this size.

To further improve the environmental performance of the CMA CGM Jacques Saade and her sister ships, their hull forms have been hydrodynamically optimised. The bulb has been seamlessly integrated into the hull profile and the bow is straight. The propeller and rudder blade have also been improved.

All vessels will be registered in the French International Register (RIF), confirming the group’s commitment to operating under the French flag.

Watch the time lapse video of the ship’s construction: