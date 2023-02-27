The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) launched a new training school on Monday afternoon to provide training programs and short courses to employees in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The ITS Training School seeks to address short- and medium-term skill gaps in both the local and international hospitality and tourism industry.

Launching the new training school at a press conference at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, ITS general manager Frank Fabri said the hospitality and tourism sectors would need trained workers to reach and eventually beat pre-pandemic highs.

He said that according to recent NSO data, over 26,000 registered employees serviced 2.3 million tourists last year.

“We should take into consideration that the strong recovery of our industry faces a number of challenges, such as the shortage of skills, recruitment of untrained employment, and lack of authenticity in service provision,” he said.

What programmes will the ITS training school provide?

Fabri explained that the ITS training school will not have a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach and that the school will provide flexible training timetables that are tailored to its clients’ schedules.

Training will either take place at ITS facilities or on-site at the client’s workplace.

“We offer both off-the-shelf training programs, as well as customised training that can be adapted to meet the needs of specific employers,” he said.

“Our trainers are experienced, knowledgeable, and quailed, and our training approach is blended, with a special focus on hands-on training.”

He said the programs offered range from MQF levels 1-5 and can courses can also be provided online.

The ITS training school provides a number of programs and short courses, which have been categorised into five sections: Hotel management; food and beverage; travel and tourism; events, sports, wellness and leisure; and other training programs.

Fabri said the school has received “positive feedback” from numerous companies who benefited from the training programs.

According to post-training surveys conducted by the institute, 98 per cent agreed that trainers showed good training skills, while another 96 per cent agreed that the training content was relevant.

‘Education at the heart of tourism’

Speaking during the launch, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the new ITS Training School is a 'milestone' for the school and the tourism sector.

He said during the pandemic, the ministry launched Malta's 10-year tourism plan, and the rethinking of the industry's aspect to reskilling and educating its members is a key part of the plan.

"We need to act now, the scenario of the tourism sector is constantly changing," Bartolo said.

"We cannot reach our high goals without rethinking and evaluating the future for this industry, and that includes investing in our human resources, who are our main front liners of such an industry."

He said such high-quality programs will help reskill and provide new skills to those in the sector.

ITS CEO Pierre Fenech also spoke during the launch, which followed two panel discussions on the current challenges in the hospitality and tourism industry and addressing the training needs and skill gaps within the travel and tourism sector.

More on the ITS Training School can be read here.