Argentina have gradually found their feet at the World Cup, improving with every game, but striker Lautaro Martinez has been going in the other direction.

For most of the past four years, the Inter Milan player has been a starter for the national team, usually alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in a daunting three-pronged attack.

The 25-year-old, who has 21 goals in 44 internationals, was on the teamsheet for Argentina’s first two group games in Qatar.

But things have unravelled quickly for him, to the point that he found himself the subject of jokes online following Argentina’s 2-1 last-16 win over Australia.

