Every police officer will now be able to anonymously report alleged abuse within the force without fear of facing disciplinary action.



This is being done following the amendment of a schedule in the Police Act.

Before the implementation of this reform, led by the Ministry for Home Affairs, a member of the force would face disciplinary proceedings if caught making an anonymous report. Filing an anonymous report will now be possible according to the established procedures.



Minister Byron Camilleri said the leadership of the force will be implementing a series of other measures over the coming weeks that will enhance transparency and accountability.

“Through this reform, we are sending a clear signal of where we want to take the force. We want to ensure that there are internal systems in place that allow a member of the Police Force, from constables to officers in other ranks, that feel comfortable reporting abuse even if it concerns their peers,” Camilleri said.



This, he said, was the first step towards establishing a clear anti-fraud and corruption policy in the force that strengthens good governance.

Over the summer, the government is committed to adopting a number of recommendations made by the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption.