A law that regulates the management of common areas in residential blocks is set for a revamp, and the public is being invited to send in its suggestions.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said people have until the end of March to send their views on the current 24-year-old law and how it can be improved. A new law will be enacted by year's end.

Zammit Lewis observed that the law has been amended four times so far, as society evolved.

The law regulates sectors such as the maintenance of apartment blocks, including lifts and stairwells.

Asked about any changes the government had in mind, the minister said that apart from the condominium administrator, the new law could recognise other people who also render a service to apartment owners. Annual general meeting rules could also be revised as condominia have become more complex. Issues, such as the fact that a contractor could retain full ownership of common areas, needed to be addressed. Another issue that needed to be tackled was litigation. Apartment owners, he said, should take their grievances to the Mediation Centre, rather than court. He said the government wanted to consult all stakeholders, including companies that provide common area services, architects and residents.

Andrew Cauchi, from the State Attorney's office, told a press conference launching the public consultation that by law, a block of more than three units must appoint an administrator to take care of the common areas.

The owners, and tenants, should meet the administrator once a month, to approve financial estimates and agree on a course of action to fix any damage, among other matters.

The new law, he said, should reflect today's realities and address concerns raised over the past years.

Alex Muscat, parliamentary secretary responsible for communities said that the majority of people now live in apartments.

Availability of land in Malta was limited, and therefore vertical extension of buildings would continue, he said.

He noted that in 2020 alone, 839 new associations were registered with the Lands Authority. In all there are 3,931 registered associations.

Parliamentary Secretary for Construction Chris Agius noted that while it was the government that had pioneered the concept of flats in the 1970s, the number of people living in apartments continued to increase. While in 2013 there were 2,062 new applications for apartments, this figure increased to 10,762 in 2019, he said.