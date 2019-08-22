Difficulties related to the interpretation and execution of promise of sale agreements are frequently the subject matter of disputes brought before the Courts. This became increasingly apparent in recent years with the boom in the construction industry experienced in our country and it is a situation which is also having a bearing on the legal profession where such scenarios have become more complex.

‘The Promise of Sale: Past and Present’ is in fact the topic of the next talk in the Quarterly Law Seminar series launched earlier this year. The talk will be delivered by Aldo Vella on Wednesday, October 9 at noon at the Chamber of Advocates Conference Hall within the Courts of Justice.

The Quarterly Law Seminars series is an initiative by the Chamber of Advocates’ Malta Law Academy in collaboration with the Faculty of Law at the University of Malta and is being coordinated by David Fabri and Tonio Borg, both senior lecturers in the Faculty of Law. “Promise of sale agreements have long been an important factor in our daily life and the sale and purchase of immovable property is a characteristic of our society,” said Dr Vella. “Cases and disputes related to promise of sale agreements are becoming increasingly more complex and this is why I felt it was a good idea to choose this topic to provide some useful information about the position at law regarding the different issues and related difficulties that we as lawyers, come across on a daily basis.”

The Quarterly Law Seminars series is in line with the Chamber of Advocates’ commitment to strengthen the legal profession by offering more opportunities for more knowledge that ultimately leads to a better and more informed legal community.

Registration for this talk is €20 and seats are limited. Reservation is recommended by e-mail on events@avukati.org.