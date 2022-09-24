The police were unduly heavy-handed in their search for people living in Malta illegally when they raided a Marsa block on Thursday night, two residents have claimed.

Residents of one building who were searched but not arrested said the police exhibited undue aggressiveness, kicking down doors indiscriminately.

They wouldn’t do this to Maltese - Resident

A group of 49 people were arrested in the operation that involved a considerable number of police officers.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri later described it as an irregular migration raid accompanied by an anti-drug and organised crime operation.

Four people were arrested for drugs at two garages.

When Times of Malta visited the scene of the raid on Friday morning, the signs of forced entry were clear. Most apartment doors in the Triq il-Gerejja block seemed unable to close.

The front door to one apartment had been pried open so forcefully that the entire frame was ripped clean off the wall.

Another door’s bottom panel appeared to have been kicked in by officers trying to gain access.

One door frame was ripped clean off the wall. Photo: Daniel Ellul

Law-abiding residents left without a lockable door

As a result, residents cannot lock their apartments, resorting instead to putting tables and chairs up against the doors for some security.

Police officers left without informing residents if and when the damage would be repaired, one resident said.

Damage done by police during the raid. Photo: Daniel Ellul

Law-abiding residents were now unable to leave their houses due to concern over their privacy and security, he added.

“I have valuables in the house.”

Police also searched residents’ belongings, leaving beds overturned and a mess, he added, as he showed his room.

Another resident said that while police had a right to ask for documents, they should do so in a better way.

Man's door broken in... but his documents were in order

Police were shouting, kicking doors down and using big dogs to intimidate the residents, he said.

“Is this because we’re black,” he asked. “They wouldn’t do this to Maltese.”

Several police cars were parked in front of his building when he got back from work at about 1 am.

The police had already broken his door before he arrived. They checked his documents and found everything to be in order.

“I don’t even know where I can go and complain,” he said. He was told to visit police headquarters the day after the raid but is unsure why.

Times of Malta sent questions about the claims to the police on Friday morning. They had not replied at the time of publication.

Multiple people living in the area said the raid was in connection with migrants who had official status in Italy but who may have moved to Malta illegally.

A bar's outdoor structure being torn down in Marsa

Tiger Bar entrance demolished

The police operation continued on Friday evening, when a structure acting as an entrance to the Tiger Bar near the Marsa open centre was destroyed by a mechanical shovel.

Tiger bar is often frequented by foreigners living in the area.

A homeless person’s belongings were removed from a corner amid a heavy police presence.

In an evening post, the home affairs minister, Camilleri, said “after the night drug and immigration raids, illegal structures are being torn down”.

Immigration raids have recently increased in frequency. Twenty-seven irregular migrants were arrested in Marsa last month and last week another 40 were held in Ħamrun, Marsa and Attard. Another round-up happened earlier this month in St Pauls Bay.