The Maltese Olympic Committee announced the Lawn Bowls Team for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Malta will be competing in the Mens’ and Ladies’ Fours, Mens’ Triples, and Ladies’ Pairs.

Joining the contingent traveling to Birmingham will be the 2018 Commonwealth Games Medallist family – Connie, Rebecca, and Rose Rixon, who will once again be playing in the Ladies Fours. Joining them is newcomer Irene Attard.

The Ladies promise to be a strong team and will be seeking a return to the podium. Rixon siblings Connie and Rebecca will also compete in the Ladies Pairs.

