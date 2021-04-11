A lawyer was charged in court on Sunday with falsifying official court documents.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was accused of falsifying documents, including decrees of deferment of sittings involving clients who are currently at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

He pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecution, led by Inspectors Wayne Borg and George Frendo, documents would also be made to appear as though the lawyer had initiated proceedings before the constitutional court, allowing him to charge his clients accordingly.

During Sunday morning’s proceedings, the defence made a request for a ban on the publication of Cachia’s name. The request was opposed by the prosecution and subsequently turned down by the court.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €2,500 and a personal guarantee €10,000.

The lawyer was ordered not to approach the prosecution, judges, court officials and any prison officers. He was also ordered not to approach his clients in Corradino Correctional Facility.

The court issued a ban on the publication of names of the witnesses.

Lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused.