A lawyer who had relocated to Malta eight years ago after fleeing civil unrest in his homeland, has been handed a suspended sentence over a violent episode with his brothers in June.

Mazen Mohamed Tumi, a 36-year-old Libyan lawyer who lives in Sliema, was accused of assaulting his two brothers, damaging their property as well as threatening and slightly injuring a police officer.

He was further charged with cocaine possession and with breaching earlier bail conditions.

In the course of criminal proceedings, the alleged victims had chosen not to testify against their brother.

In its judgment the court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, observed that since the alleged victims had not testified, the charges relative to the slight injuries and wilful damage suffered by the brothers, had not been sufficiently proved.

The court acquitted the accused of those offences but declared him guilty of the rest and condemned him to an 18-month jail term suspended for four years as well as a fine of €1,300.

He was also found guilty of breaching the bail conditions over a different criminal case, so the court revoked bail, ordered his immediate arrest as well as the forfeiture of his €25,000 bail bond.

Furthermore, the man was ordered to fork out €147.50 by way of court expert expenses.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.