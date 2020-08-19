An anti-corruption lawyer representing FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is facing a criminal probe in Switzerland, said Wednesday he believed the case would be dismissed.

"I am completely confident there'll be a dismissal," lawyer Jean-Pierre Mean told AFP.

Infantino, in charge of world football's governing body since 2016, is the subject of an investigation by the Swiss prosecutor over suspected collusion between him and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, who resigned last month over his handling of a corruption investigation targeting FIFA.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta