A lawyer has recounted in court how a magistrate exerted “pressure” on his client to file an admission in a criminal case, warning him that the punishment would be different if he did not.

Lawyer Matthew Brincat said he felt this was a flagrant breach of his client’s right to a fair hearing and that he had decided to stand up to it.

He subsequently sought the magistrate’s recusal – the first in his 30-year legal career – but it was refused after the same magistrate had approached his client in the corridors of the law courts suggesting that he ought to withdraw his request.

“There’s a certain degree of omertà in the legal profession about such incidents but I decided to stand up to this in my client’s best interest… there was pressure to file an admission. My client had a strong defence. Where is the right to a fair hearing? The least I expected was for the court to hear my client’s defence,” Brincat said.

Brincat was testifying before Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja in a constitutional case over statements by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech in a criminal case against his client, Adrian Muscat.

Lawyers Franco Debono, José Herrera, Matthew Xuereb and Jason Azzopardi, who are representing Muscat in the constitutional case, argued that the law that regulates how a member of the judiciary should decide whether to abstain from hearing a case is anti-constitutional and breaches a person’s right to a fair trial. They insisted that the mere fact that it is the same judge or magistrate who must make the decision goes against one of the cardinal rules of natural justice that no one should act as a judge in a case in which they have a personal (vested) interest or conflict.

Muscat is a director of a waste collection company who was convicted of submitting false documents in a public tender and who wants his conviction quashed because of a magistrate’s early comments in his case. He is claiming that his right to a fair hearing was breached when the presiding magistrate expressed herself before passing judgment.

Muscat was handed a 16-month jail term suspended for 18 months in criminal proceedings where he was charged with fraud and use of false documents. His father, Marius Muscat, faced separate charges in relation to the bid for a €335,296 public tender issued by the Attard local council for waste collection services over a four-year term.

Both father and son were acquitted of fraud but were convicted of using a false document and separately handed suspended sentences, later confirmed on appeal.

Muscat’s lawyers are attacking the provision of the law that allows judges and magistrates to decide themselves on a request for their recusal.

Muscat is calling on the court to declare that this was anti-constitutional and that his fundamental rights were breached and also to grant him adequate remedies, including annulment of the criminal proceedings and reversal of his conviction.